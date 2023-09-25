A tribute to Mayor Steve Martin

Reflections from two communities

By Melissa Chavez

– Steven W. Martin was a man of two cities — raised and educated in Atascadero, and the mayor of Paso Robles. In both places, Steve was well known as a city council member, public speaker, former radio news director and print news journalist, board member of organizations, emcee, civic volunteer, and a representative at Main Street Associations in Paso Robles and his hometown of Atascadero. Steve was also an author, playwright, composer of songs, and a lifelong musician.

When Steve passed away from cancer on Aug. 14, 2023, he had been married to his wife Jennifer for a half-century, was the father of two daughters, and had two sons-in-law — Nora Roy (Todd Roy) and Jamie Martin (Paul Cross). He was also a grandfather of four and had four siblings. His accomplishments are too many to list. But gathered here is a sampling of statements from people in Paso Robles and Atascadero who reflected on the impact he had on both communities.

“Steve was one of the best builders of consensus that I’ve ever worked with. He was able to hear what you were saying, and then bring the opinions of everyone at the table together, so that we ended up with solutions.” – Dee Lacey, former trustee, Paso Robles Unified School District; Cuesta College.

“Steve personified and embodied what it is to be a public servant. It was clear to everyone that he cared deeply about his city and his community. His ability to listen to people, build consensus, and get things done was admirable and set the standard for how local elected officials should conduct local government.” – Supervisor Jimmy Paulding, San Luis Obispo County, District 4.

“Throughout my involvement with the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association as a board member and volunteer, Steve Martin consistently showed genuine devotion to Paso Robles by being present at community events and membership mixers at individual businesses. For those who knew him, he engendered a sincere sense of trust and respect for his humility in the midst of his incredible accomplishments as our mayor and beyond in his private business endeavors. Steve’s knowledge, inspiration, and influence will remain for many years to come. Thank you, Steve.” – Millie Drum, freelance writer and sales consultant.

“Back in 2014, I was on the board of directors for the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, and some of our downtown businesses had reached out to us to ask if we could look into getting the popular Concerts in the Park moved from Friday nights to Thursday nights. I remember Mayor Martin being particularly interested in hearing from us and the businesses we represented to make a decision that was best for the residents and businesses alike. He was always so kind, thoughtful, and committed to our town, and we were so fortunate to have him at the helm. His leadership and personable demeanor will be missed.” – Tracy Dauterman, Paso Robles resident since 2004.

“Steve wore a lot of hats. He created a magazine for Amtrak, owned a public relations firm in Paso Robles (PRPR), reported the news on local AM radio station KPRL, was managing editor for my weekly newspaper, Country News, and left to fill a vacancy on the Paso Robles City Council. Most recently he was also the ‘Voice of Paso.’ Meanwhile, during his stay with us sometime in the mid-‘80s, we needed to replace a Compugraphic typesetting system at a cost of nearly $20,000. But Steve said he’d been reading about a new computer that could work for our needs and be a whole lot less. He brought in an Apple Macintosh with its tiny screen and blew us all away. Wow, we were amazed, oohing and aahing at what it could do. He was like a proud papa showing it off. I ended up buying a couple of those and all the software and printers for a lot less than that Compugraphic. Thanks, Steve.” – Bob Chute, former publisher, Country News and Paso Robles Magazine.

“Steve Martin was a unique and special person, and he was a lot of fun, too. Several years ago, we attended the North County Economic Forum held at the Paso Robles Inn. Steve and I would often talk about how North County was sometimes overlooked and agreed that, on the contrary, North County was pretty cool. During his presentation, Steve mentioned this. After the forum, I suggested we ought to create the hashtag #NoCoCool. With that, we each donned sunglasses and it was done! It’s well known that Steve and his childhood friend, Tom O’Malley, had named themselves Dos Alcaldes, the two mayors of the North County. For the past several years, the three of us got together on Friday afternoons to share a glass of chardonnay and discuss the issues we were confronting, both personally and professionally. As I got to know Steve better, I appreciated even more his guidance and friendship.” – Mayor Heather Moreno, City of Atascadero.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Mayor Martin for many years through my association with the Downtown Main Street Program and the Paso Robles Historical Society. Steve greatly valued the history of our area and was a supporter of the El Paso de Robles Area Historical Society & History Museum. He was a frequent visitor to the History Museum at the Carnegie Library, and had an interest in the museum exhibits and its extensive archives. And he was encouraging of the work being done by our volunteers to preserve the history of our area. Steve will be missed for his soft-spoken leadership, his dedication to Paso Robles, and his kindness.” – Grace Pucci, vice-president, El Paso de Robles Area Historical Society.

“During my time as the former CEO of the Paso Chamber and Paso Chamber board member, I was able to meet with Steve often. My favorite memory of Steve was during the 2015 Paso Chamber Annual Gala. The theme was ‘The Emerald City’ and when asked to say a few words, Steve presented his full ‘off the cuff’ presentation in the voice of Oz. It was brilliant, funny and his always optimistic message heartfelt. He was one of the best speakers I’ve ever met. My husband, Dave Mullinax, is the regional public affairs manager for the Channel Counties Division of the League of California Cities. He worked with Steve as a mayor as well as Steve’s role on the Regional Channel Counties Board of Directors for the League of California Cities. Mayor Martin was the incoming president of the regional board for 2023 and was still active on the board through much of his treatment. Dave admired Steve for his push for SpacePort, bridging the North County gap for innovation with Cal Poly and the rest of the county. Steve was a visionary and selfless in his approach to stakeholders and the community.” – Sunni Mullinax, CEO of Social Wellness.

“I worked with Steve at the Atascadero Main Street Association from 2003-2005 before going to work at the Atascadero Police Department. What I remember most about Steve was his amazing command of the English language, his commitment to serving the community, and his great sense of humor. One of the best people I had the opportunity to know and work with. I’m so sad to hear of his passing. He was a real gem and will be missed by all who knew him.” – Marianne Clarke, former administrative assistant to the chief of police, Atascadero.

“When I think of Steve Martin, I think of a smiling, good-hearted man of the people. Mayor Martin was a unique leader with interests, independent style, and solid belief in community.” – Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, San Luis Obispo County, District 3.

“Steve was certainly an icon in our community. I really got to know the mayor better around 2018, around the time I was transitioning into my new role as police chief. That relationship deepened after I became city manager. From my perspective, it was always apparent how much he loved Paso Robles. This was reflected in his decision-making process and how he voted on important matters. Steve wasn’t afraid to speak from the heart, to take on projects that others avoided. He was a master negotiator but wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers when necessary. On a more personal note, Steve was caring, and empathetic and had a deep well to pull from when I was in need of advice. I considered Steve a friend and a mentor and I will miss him.” – Ty Lewis, city manager, City of Paso Robles.

“I can’t think of a more considerate human being than Steve Martin. I’ve known him since seventh grade. During our high school years, I remember Steve coming over and hanging out in the living room with me and my brother. Steve’s talents were so diverse. Most people didn’t get to see the breadth of his talents as a musician, playwright, writer, and speaker. A long time ago, we had a band, General Assembly, a pretend-Chicago band that played everything from ‘Long Tall Texan’ to heavy-beated Rock ‘n’ Roll. I played the trombone, and Steve could play both clarinet and sax but he ended up playing rhythm guitar.

“Steve didn’t have a malicious bone in his body and he was low-key about his position and power. About a week before he passed, I went to see him. He confided that he was proud of being the mayor. If there was anything Steve wanted to boast about, it was being mayor but not in the form of using it as a weapon or any leverage. He viewed himself as a responsible advocate on behalf of his community. And that’s exactly what he did. Steve was a heck of a human being.” – Tim Alvord, Head Football Coach, Paso Robles High School.

“What I admired most about Steve is that he was a consummate professional when doing public presentations and overseeing meetings. He showed his respect for the office by always knowing his topic inside and out and understanding it from multiple perspectives – financial, long-range planning and human impact and (more often than not) weighing the human impact in his decision-making, which is truly admirable in an elected official. He was a pragmatist who dreamed big without displaying magical thinking – he saw what was possible for Paso and set out to make it achievable, even if it hadn’t been done before (tourism, downtown, diversity panel, spaceport, homelessness – the list goes on).

“Steve wasn’t afraid of hard work. He listened deeply to public input and was clear in explaining how and why the council came to its decisions on challenging issues. He led by example on decorum during public meetings and was firm in reminding speakers to be civil to their fellow residents.

“Overall, he was the perfect example of a Roblan – thoughtful, hospitable, pioneering, and tough without being rude. He understood what is great about Paso and looked for innovative ways to make it better without changing it too much – that’s a fine balance and he was a master at it. He will be so missed for so many reasons, most of all because he was a really good human. – Shonna Vear Howenstine, civic engagement coordinator, City of Paso Robles.

“My deepest sympathies for the loss of our Mayor Steve Martin. We lost an inspiring leader. He was truly an ambassador for diversity in the City of Paso Robles. I got to spend time with Mayor Martin in the planning process for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration. To him, the sky was the limit, and he challenged the committee to continue to reach higher to grow the MLK event (he penned a letter to Oprah). His support was greatly appreciated and meant a lot to me. Besides sharing his time and thoughts, he never said no to our request to be a part of the MLK program. In honor of MLK Day, he wrote a proclamation and he and the City Council signed and sealed it entreating the Paso Robles community to join in the celebration and to always uphold the ideals Dr. King represents.

“In 2020, he formed the Mayor’s Diversity Panel after the George Floyd killing. The committee was designed to embrace diversity, promote education, support racial healing, and engage with our city. The importance of our dependence on each other was clear to him. Steve selected a diverse committee of community members to meet the tough challenges we face. He wanted to provide training and information to reduce racism to our Paso Robles community. He knew that building empathy was paramount to our cause.

“Steve’s goal was for the diversity panel to commit to improving trust and transparency to our schools and law enforcement agencies and to craft a more empathetic town, to create an environment that broadens our understanding and appreciation of each other, and work towards a just society for all. He understood that as parents, educators, and community we all have a role and responsibility in eliminating racism in our communities and creating stronger relationships. He knew that by making meaningful change we will grow the minds and hearts in our community. Among the values of his panel was an Inclusionary Focus: ‘The Diversity Panel will support fair and just programs to advance racial equity, acknowledge cultural history, and value life experience.

“Steve quoted: ‘It is our duty as Paso Robles residents to rise, unified, to create an example for other communities to follow.’ It was his vision to be the first city in SLO County that blazed the trail of true inclusivity and unified community. He wanted to be the trailblazer in establishing a culture of inclusion and unity for others to see what that looks like. I respected him even more after that.

“My admiration for his genuineness of growing a diverse community continued when he accepted our invitation to be on the program of our first Community Juneteenth Jubilee celebration. Again, he composed a proclamation declaring the third Saturdays in June as ‘Juneteenth Day’ and recommended that all citizens of the City of Paso Robles join in recognizing the importance of this day. He and the city council signed and sealed the proclamation.

“Mayor Martin was truly a compassionate and remarkable man. I miss him and he will be missed by many.” – Lovella Walker, Paso Diversity.

“Steve was an amazing man. He is the man you wish you knew better. I worked with him closely when he was Executive Director of the Atascadero Main Street Association. “Steve was the kind of person that through his own words and conduct made you want to be a better person. While Steve deeply loved Paso Robles, he was also so fond of his hometown of Atascadero. But as much as he loved these cities, he loved his wife and children so much more. Many of us saw the public Steve, but the private man was even more amazing in his commitment to his faith and family.” – Jim Lewis, city manager, City of Atascadero.

“Steve and I met on a regular basis from the day I became superintendent. At first, it was just for coffee after any particularly contentious board meeting or anything particularly controversial. He’d call me or just stop by my office with coffee and donuts. He’d offer moral support and constructive suggestions. He always began with, ‘How are you?’ and ‘How can I help?’ He was a great listener and a very kind critic when he thought of a better approach than I.

“Over time we became personal friends. Steve and Jennifer, and my wife Kate and I would have dinner out or invite them to our home. He especially beamed when talking of his plans for a spaceport and how that could dovetail with Paso Robles High School, Cuesta College, and Cal Poly University career tracks. I so hope that goes forward and suggest now it be named in his memory.

“Steve was just the finest of human beings I’ve been privileged to meet with a great combination of practical political savvy, excellent judgment, and fundamental kindness. I fear he is from a lost generation of those who can cross political divides and unite folks of all political stripes around the wisdom of his intellect and the goodness of his character. I miss him immensely and long to hear that soothing radio voice just one more time. – Curt Dubost, superintendent, Paso Robles Unified School District.

“I was the elected city clerk and the assistant to the city manager for the City of Atascadero, starting in 1996. I first met Steve when he was in charge of the Atascadero Main Street organization. The committee members were Atascadero business owners. The city manager appointed me to attend the Main Street meetings as the city representative to chime in, as necessary, on issues concerning city rules and regulations. Steve was enthusiastic and a great leader for the group. He was able to guide the local business owners to become a tight-knit group that worked well together. He made the meetings fun, educational, and assisted everyone in taking pride in their businesses.

“As the years passed, I would see Steve at a variety of meetings, mixers, and events. I was excited for him when he became a council member in Paso Robles. I thought he was perfect for that type of position. Once he became mayor, and his childhood and best friend Tom O’Malley was also mayor in Atascadero, they happily worked together on solving issues mutual to both cities. After I retired in 2015, Steve, Tom, and current Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno would invite me to their weekly meetings to talk about current issues facing North County. They all loved working together and coming up with solutions to community problems.

“I know Paso Robles misses Steve very much, and there are many people in Atascadero who have fond memories of Steve. He will not be forgotten!” – Marcia Torgerson, former city clerk, City of Atascadero.

“Steve Martin was a visionary. I remember in the mid-1990s he said he wanted Paso Robles to be the Commercial Center of the North County. As a result, we have the Walmart Shopping Center and the Albertson’s Shopping Center. This was almost 30 years ago. His vision was realized and we all have benefited from it. His most recent vision was for Paso Robles to be a Space Center. With the potential Space Port coming to Paso, his vision will be fulfilled. He is my hero on so many levels.” – Larry Werner, land development specialist, Paso Robles.

“Steve Martin, touring band member and leader, playwright, composer, performer, community volunteer, organization leader, concerned citizen, city councilman, and mayor – he always sought ways to make the lives of others better. Steve thought that way about the city, its citizens, visitors, businesses, friends, and fellow workers in whatever endeavor he was involved.

“Steve had a marvelous, sometimes quirky sense of humor. Perhaps that was demonstrated by the less-than-complimentary song he wrote entitled, ‘The Night I spent a Year in San Miguel.’ It was catchy and humorous about a time years ago when San Miguel had little to brag about.

“His personal wish for the future and his legacy was to maximize our airport’s potential by attaching a horizontal launch spaceport to its operations and help lead our nation and the world into space. This is the one civic achievement he wanted to be most remembered for. Perhaps, when it’s licensed, it will be named the Steve Martin SpacePort.” – Councilman Fred Strong, Paso Robles City Council.

“Steve was a real professional. But more than that, he was my dear friend. He’d come into the Main Street office and we’d talk about what’s happening in Paso Robles. When I look at the chair he used to sit in, it brings back memories. You could really talk to Steve. He’d listen to everything you had to say and he might not agree with you, but he would never put you down. I have so many memories of working with Steve throughout the years, from Main Street to performing together at the Historical Society, like when we portrayed members of the Blackburn family. But what I’ll miss most about Steve is our conversations in my office. It just hurts. I miss him so much.” – Norma Moye, executive director, Paso Robles Main Street Association.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Steve for years. I can’t recall the first time we met, but I think it was probably at a Main Street Association meeting back in 2005 or 2006. I’d moved to Paso Robles a few years earlier and Norma Moye, a dear friend of my grandmother, Virginia Peterson, had recruited me to serve on the Design Committee. I’m not sure whether this happened or is a constructed memory, because sometimes they blur over time, but Norma had to have connected us. I went on to serve on the Planning Commission, Tourism Collaboration Committee, Paderewski Festival, and later, the School Board – all working with Steve. I later helped on his election and re-election campaigns. I had so many opportunities over the years to get to know Mayor Martin. They were always great, as Steve was so kind, easy to be around, thoughtful, and community-minded. He was an easy call, as he’d always pick up, give you his time, energy, and expertise.

“As a city and community leader, Steve was one of a kind. He cared so much about Paso Robles without ever telling you. He just did it. He acted with his feet – he volunteered, he showed up, he went to countless meetings, and gave countless speeches. When we needed him to come to Paderewski Festival events, he showed up and spoke effortlessly about the festival and its namesake. When we needed him for Wine Alliance events, he showed up and spoke effortlessly about our industry. He had a gift for speaking. When he’d come to give awards and proclamations, he was the one (and only!) speaker that we’d allow to read them. His voice was made for a microphone, and certainly radio, where he excelled.

“His ability to run a meeting, whether mundane or contentious, was incredible. I witnessed him disarm and welcome hundreds of people angry about new projects, parking, taxes, masks, and parklets. He always allowed people the space to voice opinions, respected their time and made decisions that were based on what was best for Paso Robles. He was respected by elected officials of both parties and never allowed politics to get into community decisions. His passion for SpacePort was both creative and rational. He studied, researched, and knew this could really have a future in Paso. I hope and pray it comes to fruition and we honor his legacy by naming it after him.

“As he got sick this spring, we texted several times. He always expressed how much he missed the meetings, and how he was still working as much as he could. He cared deeply about Paso Robles. We missed his leadership and I let him know. In a time in our country that is full of people who talk and don’t act, he was the opposite. He rarely took credit and never took shots at people, even when they criticized him and played politics. I loved Steve’s sense of humor and his smile. He used them to make you feel welcome and heard. And he always made people laugh. We need leaders like Mayor Martin. One of my last text messages to Steve said it best when I wrote, ‘You have been an incredible leader and inspiration for our community. You lead by example, are patient, fair, and extremely democratic. Paso and our region are better because of you. I hope you know how many people are rooting for you and praying for you.’” – Joel Peterson, Executive Director, Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

“I was honored to work with Mayor Martin on many projects throughout the years, and he never failed to surprise and impress me. He was remarkable in that he had the distinct ability to make sure everyone felt heard and respected, and after listening to everyone he would find a way to include all the differing and opposing views and home in on the common goal that was often at the core of the conversation. He could also be incredibly silly and playful, which lightened the mood when needed, and made him feel very approachable.

“My favorite memory is from our 2006 MLK event – he was the guest speaker and I have included a small quote from his introduction because I believe he lived (walked and talked) admirably, and the greatest way to honor him is for us to try and do the same. We will forever remember him and be inspired by his leadership to do our best, to listen to each other and be admirable.

“Steve exhorted us, saying, ‘When it comes to community and respecting each other, be admirable. When it comes to feeding and housing each other, be admirable. When it comes to listening to each other, be admirable.’” – Lynda Plescia, recreation services manager, City of Paso Robles.

Author’s tribute

Steve, you served your constituency with more purpose, dignity, and aplomb than any person I’ve ever known. In your first address as mayor, you credited your wife Jennifer with being your most steadfast supporter, and I’m thankful for her unhesitatingly solid endorsement. She’s an unsung hero and Paso Robles is better for her sacrifice in sharing you with the likes of us. When you worked for Main Street associations in Paso Robles and Atascadero, you were a wild man doing grunt work unto great things, swinging a virtual pickaxe, chopping through bedrock to plant something new and good in ways that I believe we’ll realize more fully in hindsight. Throughout your subsequent years in public office, I’ve been a constituent, a reporter, and one soul among your thousands of friends and acquaintances. Like others, I witnessed a masterclass in patience as you listened (really listened) to folks, some of whom made the most vitriolic assumptions, and I’ve beamed with pride upon hearing your most gracious and thorough responses in ways that disarmed and coalesced us.

In 1999, we worked for the same news organization, you as a publisher in Atascadero, and I’d just begun my career as an editorial assistant in Paso Robles. Both positions were short-lived. In 2000, you were the first among our countywide collective to take a stand when we were issued a mandate to compromise our journalistic principles. I’d known you then as an unassuming, often humorous, and very congenial person. But nothing helped me know you best or spoke louder about your integrity than when you felt compelled to vote with your feet in favor of doing the harder right thing than the easier wrong. This decision not only cost you personally and professionally, but it raised the bar for journalists here and everywhere, and it even made national headlines. Unwavering, you paid a price that helped set the trajectory early in my career in news reporting. I’m deeply grateful to have been associated with you and mentored by your example when it mattered most.

Steve, I respect, admire, and love you dearly, my brother in the faith. And I can’t imagine this place without you in it if only to further demonstrate and remind us how to be better humans and a kinder community. If we’re truly wise, we’ll follow your lifetime of consistent example, and we’ll be exponentially better for it.

