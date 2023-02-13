‘A Very Haunted Valentine’ event scaring folks this week in Atascadero

Experience thrills and chills at The Haunt

– The Haunt will open on Feb. 14, 17-18 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with a new show “Vampyres: TransylMania – A Very Haunted Valentine”

The venue is Atascadero’s biggest Haunted House. It’s owned by Chris Towers and managed by him and Sandi Andersen-Tarica. It all started in Towers’s garage where he says he had the time of his life bringing fright to those around him. It got so popular that he upgraded to a downtown Atascadero storefront in 2015.

Now there are 20 actors, two makeup artists, and a costume expert who help them make the magic that BBC World News called “America’s Most Frightening Haunted House”. Anyone ages 16 and up can volunteer, and high schoolers are encouraged to express their creativity and be part of the team.

The Haunt has 19 spookily crafted rooms equipped with smoke effects, dynamic lighting, and spine-chilling audio. They keep track of the individuals who are most scared by using a “Pee Chart.” Luckily there are emergency sweatpants available to save the day.

Join the 5,200 people who came just last Halloween by going online or in person for tickets costing just $15 dollars, $13 for those in groups of 4+, during regular shows. The Haunt is wheelchair accesible.

There is a special lights-on tour for kids from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. It costs $7, $6 for those in groups of 4+.

The Haunt is located at 5805 El Camino Real, Atascadero, (805) 457-5845, thehauntinatascadero.com.

– Report by Max Searles

Share To Social Media