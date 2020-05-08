Access Publishing donates 1,500 masks to local businesses and medical services

–Access Publishing and the Paso Robles Daily News this week donated 1,000 surgical masks to the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce to distribute to local businesses in need, and an additional 500 to San Luis Obispo County’s California Children’s Services Medical Therapy in Paso Robles.

The Chamber of Commerce is offering them to its members through online requests. “As we prepare to reopen, the masks are now available for distribution to our local businesses,” the Chamber of Commerce said in an announcement on Thursday afternoon. “For distribution purposes, you will be able to select a bundle of 5, 10, 15, or 20 masks per company.”

Mask pickups for businesses begin Friday, May, 8, at the Chamber’s office at 1225 Park St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. Businesses may request masks from the Chamber of Commerce by clicking here.

Access Publishing co-owner at Paso Robles Daily News publisher Scott Brennan said, “We are grateful to be able to help the local business community any way we can during this pandemic. I am lucky enough to have a good friend who is an entrepreneur in Taiwan who quickly put together a manufacturing facility to help produce needed personal protection equipment.”

“The masks took three weeks to get here and clear US Customs, and our cost was almost a dollar apiece, which is expensive during normal times, but the masks are priceless right now,” he said.

“We had discussions with the San Luis Obispo County Health Department and the City of Paso Robles about the best places to donate the masks, and Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis suggested that the business community is probably the most in-need right now. County health suggested the children’s services office.”

Chamber of Commerce CEO Gina Fitzpatrick said, “I am truly inspired when I see the endless support and resilience of our Paso Robles business community. Each day I see businesses and community leaders implementing new ways to strengthen our city. Scott and Beth Brennan saw an immediate need and took the initiative to find a solution. The Paso Robles Chamber team is grateful to contribute by distributing these masks to businesses in need.”

Francesca M. Peterson, administrator of the county’s children’s medical services said, “We are thrilled with such a generous donation of much-needed PPE surgical masks. These will be provided to our California Children’s Services therapy staff, clients, and their families/caregivers when they arrive at our Paso Robles Medical Therapy Unit for physical and occupational therapy services. They will also be used by our county field nurses when they resume home visits to give to clients and families, as well as used by the staff and clients in our North County WIC clinics. These donated masks supply PPE to our County employees and also enable us to distribute face shields to our community citizens supporting the safety of SLO County.”

Access Publishing co-owner Beth Brennan said, “Thanks really go to our hundreds of advertisers and clients who have made it possible for us to purchase these masks. We ask our readers to please patronize them, and all of our local businesses.”

Access Publishing is working on getting more masks to donate to organizations in need. “We are looking for businesses and organizations who would like to collaborate with us in purchasing more masks to donate in the community,” said Scott Brennan. He can be reached at scott@accesspublishing.com, for more information.

About Access Publishing

Access Publishing was founded in 2006 by Scott and Beth Brennan. The company offers marketing solutions for local businesses. Its services include online marketing, web design, search engine optimization, content writing, and graphic design. It creates magazines, guides, and directories in San Luis Obispo County, including the Paso Robles Daily News, A-Town Daily News, San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide, North County Access, Cambria Directory & Guide, Heritage Ranch Directory, Oak Shores Directory, and more. The company has 10 hardworking team members at its office in downtown Paso Robles. Access Publishing, 806 9th St., Ste. 2D, Paso Robles, CA 93446, (805) 226-9890.

Share this post!

Related