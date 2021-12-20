Accident reported on Highway 46 near Jardine Road Sunday

Semi truck hauling olives lost its load on roadway

– An accident was reported on Highway 46 near Jardine Road in Paso Robles yesterday morning around 8:50 a.m. The accident reportedly involved a semi truck carrying a load of olives. The accident may have also involved a white pickup truck, according to eye-witness reports. Olives were scattered across Jardine road. A tow truck and Cal Trans responded to the scene along with California Highway Patrol.

No further information is available at this time.

