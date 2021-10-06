Accident with injuries reported on Highway 41 Tuesday

Accident caused closure of Highway 41

– On Tuesday at approximately 6:03 a.m. 27-year-old Vacaville resident Mondragon Estrada was driving commercial a Peterbuilt commercial vehicle southbound on Highway 41, north of Highway-46 at approximately 50-55 mph. 62-year-old Paso Robles resident who the California Highway Patrol identified as Mutshnick was driving a Honda northbound on Highway 41, north of Highway 46. For undetermined reasons, Estrada reportedly allowed his vehicle to travel over the double yellow lines into the opposing lanes.

The left front of his vehicle collided with the left front of Mutshnick’s vehicle, and this impact caused the Honda to travel out of control and collide with the metal guardrail on the west side of the road. The Peterbuilt continued in a southeasterly direction and traveled off the east roadway edge, went down a steep dirt embankment and overturned. The Honda came to rest in the southbound lane, facing in a southwesterly direction. The Peterbuilt came to rest on its passenger side, facing in a easterly direction.

Estrada was transported by Mercy Air to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital. Mutshnick was transported by San Luis Ambulance to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital. Both parties were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the collision, Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor. Highway 41 was reopened at approximately 12:35 p.m.

