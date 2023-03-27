Additional letters voice support of school board candidate

To the editor,

– I am a mother in Paso Robles. That is my most important role. I educate my kids on what it’s really like in the world and the diverse people and ideas that they may encounter. What I do not do is say because that person is different they are not to be respected. At the candidate forum, Kenneth Enny said he would not respect the chosen pronouns of children. I know he meant this as directed toward members of the LGBTQIA community. However, he said simply children’s pronouns are not to be respected. So if a male child wants to be called a boy, by his logic, it is ok for us to say, whatever, and call him a girl and use she/her pronouns. It is okay to disrespect children. How can you want to be on the school board and not respect children?

When asked about following state guidelines Enney said civil disobedience would be ok. So, for him, following the rules is optional but for children, he wants “zero tolerance”.

In his closing speech, Kenneth Enney cited the differences between Clovis School District and ours. I believe his intent was to show that our kids’ educational scores were much lower. However, if he hopes this to be a reflection on the school board, I don’t think it was the right tactic to take. Considering, for many years, our school board has been run by people just like him. Chris Arend was in charge during the time of the numbers Enney read off and Arend is just like Enney. So, by Enney’s logic, if you want to improve our numbers, vote for somebody different than before, like Angela Hollander.

Angela Hollander is centrist and fiscally conservative. After speaking to her, I can tell she really cares about our children. This is supposed to be a non-political position. Out of the two candidates, only Angela Hollander comes across as non-political. The only agenda she has is for our children in Paso Robles. I will vote for her because of this. I encourage all Paso Parents who just want politics out of the schools to also vote for her, as she is a move in the right direction. She will promote inclusivity for all. She has a deep understanding of the children because she volunteers with them regularly. She does not care if you are right-wing or left-wing. She only cares that your children are learning in a safe environment, she is for all kids.

Camille Katz

Paso Robles

To the editor,

– I would like to thank Angela Hollander for her dedication and courage to run for the PRJUSD school board. I watched the candidate’s forum and have been following the campaign of both candidates. Angela is truly dedicated to the education of our children and sensible fiscal accountability, not a political agenda with misinformation and censorship. Her opponent, Mr. Enney made conflicting statements during the forum compared to his published opinions regarding inclusivity.

Mr. Enney’s experience and commitment to students pales by comparison to Mrs. Hollander’s – a career in the Marine Corp, 10 years as a coach and a business college instructor teaching, among other things, warfare, compared to Mrs. Hollander’s lifelong career devoted to working with children and families, with many years of hands-on experience and accomplishments within the Paso Robles school district. Mr. Enney has a clear political agenda, as evidenced by his funding and his statements and behavior during the campaign. Beware of this: as Mayor George Fuller of McKinney, Texas, states: “School board meetings have become the newest political battleground, where concern for our children seems to have taken a back seat to a political agenda. The efforts are often led by radical groups seeking to gain political traction at the expense of our children.” Do not let this happen in Paso Robles. Make a sensible vote for Angela Hollander.

Robert Seiler

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.