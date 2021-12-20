Adoptable Pet of the Week: Alfredo

Shy rescue needs a new home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is the very special Alfredo, a rescue who had a tough start and needs a new lease on life with his forever family.

From Animal Caregiver Rhonda:

“Alfredo. This sweet boy arrived from a shelter in Avenal skinny, too scared to be pet, injured and sick. To say he’s been through a lot is an understatement. This week his tail finally wagged and he ran to me instead of from me. I tell him everyday what a good boy he is and it’s because of dogs like him, I go to work everyday. Don’t overlook the shy dogs, that’s where the “extra” special angels hide.”

Alfredo is 5 years-old and available for adoption at Woods in San Luis Obispo. Come meet him today!

