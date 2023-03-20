Adoptable Pet of the Week: Beetlejuice

Shy yet affectionate cat has a gentle heart, love for ear scratches

– This week’s “Adoptable Pet of the Week” is Beetlejuice, a one-year-old male feline available for adoption at Woods in Atascadero. He is a shy yet affectionate cat, with a gentle heart and a love for ear scratches.

Beetlejuice, like many animals at shelters, finds the environment overwhelming, causing him to be timid and hide. But given a calm and patient home, he will build his confidence back up and come out of his shell. He gets along well with other cats and would love a home with outdoor access.

If you’re looking for a furry companion, consider giving Beetlejuice a chance. Come meet him today at Woods in Atascadero and give him the loving home he deserves. His adoption fees are only $50 through April 2.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

