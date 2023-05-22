Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bogey

Darling two-year-old girl patiently awaiting her forever home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Bogey, a charming and delightful gal from Woods Humane Society looking for her forever home. Bogey is a two-year-old female with an enchanting personality that will capture your heart. Though she may initially appear shy, Bogey’s sweetness shines through once she warms up to you.

With her easy-going and calm demeanor, she is the perfect companion for those seeking a tranquil and loving pet. She longs for a patient and caring owner who will give her the time and space she needs to feel comfortable. Once you’ve gained her trust, she will happily indulge you with strokes of her velvety fur, forging an instant connection that will leave you smitten.

If you’re ready to embark on a heartwarming journey of companionship, Bogey is eagerly waiting to become your best friend. Come and meet her today! Bogey is currently available for adoption at Woods in SLO and is eagerly anticipating finding her forever family.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

