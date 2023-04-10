Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bonnie

Mellow sweetheart seeks an affectionate companion

– Meet Bonnie, the Adoptable Pet of the Week who is looking for a loving home to call her own. This 9-year-old sweetheart is a mellow and affectionate companion who loves nothing more than curling up on the couch. Although it takes her a minute to warm up to new people, Bonnie will quickly become your best friend if you sit next to her and scratch her ears, or offer her a few crunchy treats.

If you are looking for a new furry friend to add to your family, come and meet Bonnie at Woods Atascadero, located at 2300 Ramona Road. Bonnie is available for adoption and ready to bring joy to her forever home.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.