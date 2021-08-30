Adoptable Pet of the Week: Buffy

Buffy enjoys taking it easy and loves being pet

–The adoptable pet of the week this week is Buffy. He’s a handsome, mature gentleman that is looking for a forever family that will love him and give him a nice, warm home to be in. He’s a handsome guy with a whole lot of love to give.

Buffy enjoys taking it easy and loves being pet and told what a good boy he is. He loves sitting in your lap, but prefers getting in your lap all on his own, no assistance needed! He is not a needy cat and enjoys spending time snoozing in the afternoon and doing his own thing and then coming back to just hang out with you and be in your presence.

Buffy is a sweet boy and hopes that he can go home with you today! He’s 9 years-old and available for adoption from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo. Please visit between 12-4 p.m. at 875 Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

