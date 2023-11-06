Adoptable Pet of the Week: Caesar

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Caesar, a vibrant 7-year-old Australian Cattledog mix, eagerly seeking his forever home. Caesar’s infectious enthusiasm and friendly nature make him the ideal companion for those with an active lifestyle.

Caesar’s charismatic personality shines through with his exuberant tail wags and charming grin, as he greets everyone he meets. This social butterfly thrives on making new friends and promises to be a constant source of joy.

For adventure enthusiasts, Caesar is the perfect sidekick. Whether it’s hiking, jogging, or a leisurely stroll, he’s always up for action, thanks to his sturdy Cattledog build and lightning-fast reflexes.

Beyond his boundless energy, Caesar is exceptionally intelligent, a quick learner, and eager to take on mental challenges. Teaching him tricks and engaging in interactive games are activities that he excels in, promising an intellectually stimulating companionship.

Even better, Caesar’s adoption fee has been waived, making him more accessible to potential adopters. If you’re in the San Luis Obispo area and ready to welcome a loyal and spirited companion into your life, Caesar is available for adoption today.

Don’t miss the chance to bring this lively Australian Cattledog mix into your home, as he’s sure to brighten your days with his enthusiasm and zest for life. Visit SLO’s adoption center and make Caesar a part of your family. For more information visit woodshumanesociety.org/.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.