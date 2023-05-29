Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cash

Adoption fees waived for darling two-year-old female until June 4

– Cash, a charming two-year-old spayed female cat, is stealing hearts as the latest “Adoptable Pet of the Week.” With her petite frame and laid-back demeanor, Cash has quickly become a favorite among animal lovers searching for a feline companion.

This unassuming young kitty finds solace in basking in the sun while observing the world around her. Although she has spent most of her days outdoors, Cash appreciates the company of kind-hearted individuals who join her for a peaceful sit-down. Engage her in conversation, and she transforms into a chatterbox, eagerly responding to your words. For those seeking a warm and fuzzy experience, Cash is more than happy to curl up on your lap, providing a moment of bliss before returning to her favorite pastimes of sunbathing or chasing bugs.

Cash’s ideal living situation involves the presence of other feline friends. She thrives in the company of fellow cats and would make an excellent garden panther in a home with one or two more furry companions. Her easy-going nature extends to her search for the perfect human match – someone who shares her relaxed vibes and can provide the love and care she deserves.

For those interested in meeting Cash, she is currently available for adoption at Woods in Atascadero. The adoption center has waived her adoption fee until June 4, making it even more appealing to welcome this delightful kitty into your home.

Don’t miss your chance to meet Cash, the adorable and low-maintenance feline seeking her forever home. Visit the Atascadero adoption center today and experience the joy that Cash can bring to your life.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.