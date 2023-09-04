Adoptable Pet of the Week: Charlie

Charming, low-key feline would thrive in a peaceful environment

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Charlie from Woods Humane Society North County. Charlie is a charming and low-key feline with a heart full of love to give. Despite his quiet demeanor in the shelter, he’s truly an affectionate companion waiting for the right person to come into his life.

Charlie has a soft purr and a gentle nuzzle that he gladly shares with anyone who takes a moment to get to know him.

Charlie thrives in a calm and peaceful environment, and he’s longing to find that special someone who can provide him with the tranquility of a quiet home.

Visit him today at Woods in Atascadero.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

