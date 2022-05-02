Adoptable Pet of the Week: Creed

Creed is a ‘certified good boy’ looking for an adventure buddy

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Creed from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. Creed is a “certified good boy” according to the staff at Woods, and he is in need of a new family to take him on adventures. He would love someone to go on daily hikes, runs or walks with. He’s got quite a bit of energy to burn so his perfect home would be able to keep him physically and mentally stimulated.

Creed is still learning some manners but is super smart and eager to learn. He can sit nicely for treats and walk great on the leash. Not only is he super fun and playful he also has his sweet side. He loves to be pet and will lean into you for some affection.

Creed is 3 years old and waiting for you at Woods in San Luis Obispo.

Woods facilities are open for adoptions daily between 12-4 p.m. and close at 5 p.m.

For more information about adoptions, click here: https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/san-luis-obispo/

