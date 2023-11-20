Adoptable Pet of the Week: Crimson

Sweet, gentle girl deserves another chance at life

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is the sweet and affectionate Crimson from Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue. Crimson cheated death twice in a high-kill shelter in the Central Valley. She arrived at the shelter heavily pregnant, she gave birth immediately, and in the crowded shelter ended up on the euthanasia list quickly. Unfortunately, all of her sweet puppies got distemper from the crowded conditions and died.

Crimson was a volunteer favorite and they really hoped someone would come adopt her, but nobody came so they contacted Novy’s and said she was back on the euthanasia list. Novy’s Ark took her in and says the minute she arrived they realized what an amazing girl she is. She is gentle and affectionate. “She is around 60 pounds of cute shyness,” says the shelter. She is housebroken, quiet, and good with other dogs.

If you are interested in meeting this amazing girl and giving her another chance at life, please fill out the application at Novysark.org and come meet her.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

