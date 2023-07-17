Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dixie

Shy but loving pup has survived trauma in her life

– This week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week is Dixie from Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue. Dixie came into the Fresno shelter with badly burned and blistered feet. She was unable to walk and crying in pain. For weeks they bandaged and medicated her paws until she was able to walk again and play in the dog yards, As soon as she was cleared Novy’s took her in.

She, unfortunately, has had some trauma in her life. She has scars all around her neck and on her back. She is shy when meeting strangers especially men and is nervous around cars. However, once she feels comfortable and trusts you, she is a total love bug. She has no idea that she weighs nearly 60 pounds. She tries to get in your lap and wants to give you a million kisses. She likes other dogs and would do great with a pal. She’s only about a year old and is definitely a hound cross, the shelter thinks she is mixed with Rhodesian ridgeback or boxer. She is spayed, housebroken, current on all vaccines, and microchipped.

Those interested in meeting Dixie can fill out an application at novysark.org and Novy’s Ark will set up a time to meet her.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

Share To Social Media