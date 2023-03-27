Adoptable Pet of the Week: Duckie

Happy, playful kitten needs a new family

– This week’s “Adoptable Pet of the Week” is Duckie. Duckie is a happy, playful, and independent nine-month-old kitty that is perfect for any family that’s looking for a loving companion. Duckie loves to play with wand toys or a kick pillow and curl up in a cozy cat bed for a long nap. This friendly feline also enjoys having his ears and chin scratched.

Duckie is comfortable around other cats and has excellent manners. He’s available for adoption for only $50 at Woods Atascadero until April 2. This little guy is just waiting for his forever family to take him home and give him all the love he deserves.

If you’re looking for a fun-loving, furry friend to add to your family, come meet Duckie today at Woods in Atascadero.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

