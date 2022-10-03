Adoptable Pet of the Week: Eileen

Simple girl looking for a simple life

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Eileen from Woods Humane Society North County. Eileen is a no muss, no fuss, simple kind of girl looking for a simple kind of life. She likes to curl up in cozy beds or bask in the sunshine. She really knows how to kick back and relax with her paws in the air! She likes ear and chin scratches and doesn’t mind some crunchy treats.

She would love to find a home where she can relax and be your indoor/outdoor, easy-going friend. She is three years old and ready to meet you at Woods in Atascadero.

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region.

They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media