Adoptable Pet of the Week: Huey

Charming Shih Tzu mix with loveable underbite seeks loving home

– Huey, a charming 5-year-old Shih Tzu mix from Novy’s Ark, has been chosen as the Adoptable Pet of the Week. This sweet little guy was at the Fresno Animal Center and the only thing written in his Distinguishing Marks column was “Underbite.” Huey exhibits a friendly demeanor towards fellow dogs, but his true happiness lies in the company of his human companions. Affectionately dubbed the “Velcro dog” by his foster mother, he is currently undergoing crate training and working on building confidence when left alone.

Despite his past challenges, Huey’s resilience shines through. Upon arrival at the shelter, he was covered in ticks and suffered from severe skin issues. However, thanks to diligent care, he has already shown significant improvement, and it will be remarkable to witness his complete transformation as his hair grows back. Huey gets along well with other dogs in his foster home, but he is eagerly awaiting his forever home.

If you believe Huey could be a perfect addition to your family, please consider filling out an adoption application at novysark.org to arrange a meet and greet. If adoption is not feasible at the moment, the option of fostering is always available and greatly appreciated. Furthermore, donations play a vital role in enabling the rescue of more dogs like Huey. If contributing financially is not possible, simply sharing information about Novy’s Ark can make a significant impact. For detailed information regarding adoption, fostering, and donation, visit novysark.org.

