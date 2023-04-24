Adoptable Pet of the Week: Hunny

Sweet, well-behaved St. Bernard mix seeking a new forever home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Hunny from Novy’s Ark Canine Rescue. He is a four-year-old neutered male St. Bernard mix. He is very sweet and mellow and can spend the majority of the day napping. He also has plenty of energy to go on long walks or hikes and is extremely well-behaved on leash.

He loves to play fetch and even knows a few tricks. He does, however, have a strong prey drive that he mainly focuses on squirrels, but he would not be good in a home with cats or small dogs.

He loves everybody and he’s adorable and incredibly well-behaved. Completely housebroken, and a perfect gem indoors. If you are interested in meeting this big sweet boy, please fill out an application at novysark.org.

