Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jake

Loving, spunky Boxer mix is a staff favorite at Woods

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Jake from Woods Humane Society. Jake is a 7-year-old Boxer mix looking for his forever family. He is an all-American boy who will honorably love you and make you smile every day if you adopt him. He is a total butterball when people give him attention. He’s all about love and affection from people!

Jake is a spunky fella that will enjoy also engaging in play with you in a nice yard or taking a stroll. He is a pretty mellow and easy going dude, who just wants to be with you! So, what do you say? Could Jake be the butterball for you?

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

Note: Woods locations will be closed for the July 4th holiday.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

