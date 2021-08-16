Adoptable pet of the week: Katmai

Katmai is a young, smart, and loving girl waiting for her forever home

–The Adoptable pet of the week this week is Katmai from Woods Humane Society. If your top-3 attributes in a new friend are smart, good looking and affectionate, then Katmai is the girl for you! She’s a sweet gal with a goofy personality who loves people and enjoy cuddles and relaxing at your feet. Okay, maybe not at your feet and more in your lap! She’s an excellent lap snuggler even though she might be a little large than some lap dogs that come to mind.

She loves nothing more than just being shown love. That’s all she really want in this life – to be loved and cherished. She’s a clever and active gal who has fun being adventurous, playing with toys, but then kicking back some of the time with you. She’ll enjoy going for walks, hikes, sniffing around her surroundings, and being able to play in a nice fun yard. She’s a great gal who is a total lover that will give you a surplus if kisses if you let her!

So, could Katmai be the sweet, playful, and happy dog for you? She’s just over one year-old and available for adoption in San Luis Obispo. Please fill out an application online before coming to meet her: www.woodshumanesociety.org.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the athletes of Templeton High School, as they have deep roots in the community. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email

Advertisement

Share this post!

email