Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lilly

Lilly is looking for her new adventure buddy

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Lilly from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo. She’s just about the perfect girl. She’s energetic, loyal, and very smart. She’s a big lover and will always accept affection. She would love to be your adventure buddy and go with you on hikes, walks, or to the beach.

She is definitely a hound so she will alert you if people walk by her territory. She’s just doing her job though. She gets along well with other dogs and has even been known to be friendly to cats if introduced properly. Come meet her and fall in love! www.woodshumanesociety.org

Breed: Coonhound, Treeing Walker

Age: 4 years

Spayed/Neutered: Spayed

Gender: Female

Color: White / Brown

Weight: 64 lbs

Location: San Luis Obispo

House Trained

Lived with Cats

Lived with Dogs

Great Running Partner

Rides well in the car and loves the water

Woods facilities are open for adoptions daily between 12-4 p.m. and close at 5 p.m.

For more information about adoptions, click here: https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/san-luis-obispo/

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

