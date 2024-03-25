Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lolly

Sociable, loving Lolly seeks a forever family

– In this week’s “Adoptable Pet of the Week,” meet Lolly, a stunning mixed-breed dog currently seeking her forever home. Lolly, believed to be part Yellow Lab with hints of Husky and possibly Cattle Dog, boasts mesmerizing blue-swirled eyes. Described as incredibly sociable, especially with other dogs, Lolly’s playful nature shines through.

Rescued from the Fresno Shelter after six months without adoption prospects, Lolly found herself on the verge of being euthanized before a rescue organization intervened. Since her rescue, she’s relished newfound freedom, including a joyful romp on the beach.

Weighing in at a manageable 45 pounds and estimated to be around two years old, Lolly awaits the final chapter in her fairy tale: a loving forever family. If you believe your home could be Lolly’s happily ever after, visit Novysark.org to fill out an adoption application.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.