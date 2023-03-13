Adoptable Pet of the Week: Magic

Magic is an affectionate black lab mix looking for a forever home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Magic, from Novy’s Ark Canine Rescue.

Magic is an affectionate black lab mix who is looking for a forever home. Magic’s name is fitting, as he has a charming personality that will undoubtedly win your heart. Estimated to be around a year and a half old, Magic was on the euthanasia list at a high-kill shelter due to a bad cold, and as a black dog, he was often overlooked.

Magic is a smart and eager-to-learn pup who would be delighted to be trained by his new family. With his pretty, shiny coat and adorable folded-over ears, he is certainly a sight to behold. He loves to play and socialize with other dogs, and would do best in a home with a doggy friend to keep him company throughout the day.

Although Magic is a total love bug who adores children and people, he does have some separation anxiety stemming from his fear of being abandoned again. As a result, he needs a patient family who can train him and help him understand that they will always come back. While cats might be too much of a temptation for Magic, he will be a loyal and loving companion to anyone willing to give him a chance.

If you’re looking for a furry friend who is ready to love you unconditionally, Magic might just be the perfect fit for your family. Please visit Novysark.org to fill out an application and schedule a time to meet him. He is eagerly waiting for his happily ever after.

