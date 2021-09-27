Adoptable Pet of the Week: Malaya

She’s been waiting for quite some time for a home and is ready to start her life

–This week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week is Malaya. She’s one beautiful and unique girl with my awesome markings, charming smile, big eyes, and athletic build. Speaking of her athletic build, she’s quite the athlete who can jump to some great heights. Maybe she was a professional basketball player in her previous life. With that being said, she’s a sweet dog who just wants a family she can be with most of the time. She wants to be able to go on runs, hikes, and long walks all while exploring the world around her. She feel like there is so much to see and so much to do and she wants to partake in all of it with you by her side.

Once her energy is spent, she’ll gladly kick her paws up next to you and accept affection from you. Its nice being told what a good dog she is and having a family she can plop next to on the couch. She’s been waiting for quite some time for a home and is ready to start her life with you today.

She is 2 years-old and available for adoption at Woods in SLO. Please fill out an application online before coming to meet her: www.woodshumanesociety.org.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

