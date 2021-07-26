Adoptable pet of the week: Manchego

Could you be the person Manchego has been waiting for?

-This week’s featured adoptable pet is Manchego from Woods Humane Society. Manchego is a handsome, fluffy guy who is looking for a loving family that will take him in and show him what this world has to offer. He’s been looking for a home for a little while now. When you first meet him, you’ll come to find out that he might seem a bit timid and nervous. If you go slow with him and then start petting him, he’ll enjoy it very much. There’s something about a gentle pet from you that just makes him so happy and he’ll love getting all the pets in the world from you.

Once acquainted, you’ll come to find out that he is a lively, happy, and goofy boy that loves to play with his humans and also go on long walks. It’s fun getting outside and having adventure! He’ll enjoy living an active lifestyle but then will also love ending the day beside you while you pet him and tell him what a good boy he is.

Could you be the person Manchego has been waiting for? He’s 2 years-old and waiting for you at Woods in San Luis Obispo. Fill out an application online before coming to visit at www.woodshumanesociety.org.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the athletes of Templeton High School, as they have deep roots in the community. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email Beth@accesspublishing.com.

