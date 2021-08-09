Adoptable pet of the week: Marky

Marky is a sweet and well-behaved 9-year-old boy waiting for you at Woods San Luis Obispo

–The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Marky from Woods Humane Society in San Luis Obispo.

Marky’s quite the charmer with his adorable face and cute build. Don’t let his name or age fool you, he’s no tottering old man! He’s a sweet and happy almost 10-year-old boy who loves his people and being shown affection. He’ll enjoy going for a short stroll and gladly walk right beside you. He’s a well-behaved fellow who prefers a home where he can be in your lap being snuggled majority of the time.

He will bond very quickly to his person and wants to be by your side most of the time. He knows what makes him happy and that’s being with you! Marky is a laid-back and easy going boy. Give him a lap to snuggle and a person to love and he’ll be one happy boy! So, could I be the sweet senior boy for you? He’s 9 years-old and available for adoption at Woods in San Luis Obispo. Fill out an application online before coming to the shelter at: www.woodshumanesociety.org.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News.

