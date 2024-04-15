Adoptable Pet of the Week: Murphy

– Meet Murphy, the Adoptable Pet of the Week from Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue and Adoption, whose gentle nature steals hearts. Found abandoned in an oil field, this border collie mix weighs 29 pounds and possesses an endearing disposition.

Murphy walks with a limp, The rescue had it looked at, and they believe that the leg was injured, likely a dislocation that caused the muscles and ligaments to shorten so his foot doesn’t completely touch the ground. “Basically, it makes him a three-legged dog,” says the shelter, “He uses it a bit for balance and it doesn’t cause pain so there is no need for amputation at this point.”

To meet Murphy, visit novysark.org and fill out an application today.

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.