Adoptable Pet of the Week: Raven

Raven is quirky, affectionate, and a ‘quintessential housecat’

– Meet Raven, the Adoptable Pet of the Week from Woods in San Luis Obispo. Raven, a six-year-old domestic cat, is described as “gorgeous, quirky, and thicc.” She loves meeting new people and is known for her affectionate nature. Raven enjoys giving thorough grooms and is happiest when surrounded by people who love her.

While Raven excels at holding down the furniture, she also enjoys zooming around with her toys from time to time. As a quintessential housecat, she is accustomed to indoor living and cherishes the companionship of her humans. Raven is known to occupy all the best spots in the house!

Raven prefers to be the only feline in the household and can be a little nervous around other cats. She is seeking a loving home where she can be the center of attention.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to bring this sweet and loving cat into your life!

