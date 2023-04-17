Adoptable Pet of the Week: Reine

Reine is an 8-year-old lady seeking an owner who will pamper and care for her

– Meet Reine, the Adoptable Pet of the Week who is looking for a loving and caring owner. This 8-year-old lady is described as being shy, but her story tells a different tale.

Reine was found severely matted and in pain and had to be shaved down to relieve her discomfort. Despite her past, she is feeling much better and hoping to grow her coat back out. However, she needs an owner who is willing to pamper and brush her daily to avoid a similar situation in the future.

Reine would do best in a quiet home with loving people who can give her the attention and care she deserves. She is available for adoption at 875 Oklahoma Ave.

If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family and want to give Reine the love and care she needs, head on over to the adoption center today!

Check out all of the shelter’s adoptable animals at https://woodshumanesociety.org/adoptions/

