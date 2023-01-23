Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rudy

Rudy has spent his entire short life without a permanent home

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Rudy, from True Natured Rescue in Paso Robles. Rudy is a six-month-old boxer mix that has spent his entire life in a shelter or at the rescue. The staff at True Natured have taken him on hikes and adventures and say he is great out and about. He is more boxer than anything he is mixed with so he is definitely free entertainment with all of his silly antics.

Rudy is as sweet as they come and loves to cuddle on the couch after going for a walk. He also loves watching TV with his people and just being with his fam. Shelter staff has been working on leash skills and basic commands but with being at the shelter and in the rescue this boy still needs some training, like any puppy! He is a smart guy and picks things up very quickly especially if there is food involved.

Rudy needs a home sooner rather than later. He is struggling with the environment at the shelter, according to staff. He needs a full-time family, and hopefully, somebody is out there looking for an adventure and cuddle buddy to take on hikes.

Please consider giving this pup a chance so he doesn’t have to continue to grow up in the rescue. Rudy will come with vaccinations, and be microchipped and neutered. He will require an adoption application, home check, and adoption fee.

This adorable, loving guy is ready for his furever home. If you are interested, send the shelter a message or an email today: TrueNaturedGifts@gmail.com.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.

