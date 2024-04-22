Adoptable Pet of the Week: Simon

‘Big ol’ hunk of love’ awaiting a forever home

– Meet Simon, the Adoptable Pet of the Week at Woods Humane Society North County. This charming six-year-old feline, weighing in at a substantial 20 pounds, is described as a “big ol’ hunk of love” eagerly awaiting a forever home.

Simon boasts a laid-back demeanor, relishing in relaxation and occasional play with catnip toys. With a physique akin to an indoor cat, he harbors a deep affection for food, naps, and ear scratches. Having previously cohabited with dogs, Simon is on the lookout for a new companion or family to call his own.

Prospective pet parents are invited to meet Simon at Woods Humane Society in Atascadero and potentially make him a cherished addition to their household.

