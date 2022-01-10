Adoptable pet of the week: Tiger

Sweet big boy needs a forever home

– The adoptable pet of the week this week is Tiger, from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo.

Tiger is one big boy looking for his forever home today where he can have room to lounge, run around, and hang out with you. He’s a large cat so if you’ve always wanted that big ol’ cat to have, he’s the guy for you. He’s a pretty laid-back guy that enjoys taking it easy and checking out everything that goes by. He loves peering out the window and I also love basking in the sunshine.

He’s a pretty lazy guy who will enjoy cuddling up with you on the couch and in bed. He loves being close to his humans! Tiger is a sweet boy who will love getting pets from you and being the apple of your eye. What do you say? Could he be the guy for you?

Tiger is 8-years-old and available for adoption at Woods in SLO. Come visit him today between 12-4 p.m.

