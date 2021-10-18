Adoptable Pet of the Week: Velvet

Velvet is 6-years-old and available for adoption from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Velvet. She’s been in the investigating game for a little while now, and there are still many stones left unturned. When she’s not checking out various noises, or sights, she’ll give you plenty of affection and love, but with one eye open and ear to the ground.

Velvet is a very outgoing and social girl who loves to be able to explore the world around her. She’ll investigate every nook and cranny that she possibly can. If she finds something interesting, she’ll be sure to let you know. She’s a super cute gal with a loving yet independent personality who is ready to go home with you today where she can enjoy being indoors but also outdoors (after her acclimation period to her new home!) Velvet is 6-years-old and available for adoption from Woods Humane in San Luis Obispo.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Stegman Mobile Dog Grooming brings professional grooming to your doorstep. See them at stegmandoggrooming.com, (805) 296-8973.

Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry – For 12 years Maddie Mae’s Pet Pantry has been helping residents and visitors of the Central Coast provide their pets with top-of-the-line pet supplies and the most nutritious foods and treats on the market. They also carry a wide variety of leashes & collars, travel gear, bowls, toys, beds, and gifs! Come see them at their beach location in Cambria or their wine country location in Templeton. www.maddiemaespetpantry.com, (805) 924-1139.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Meehan Electric is locally owned and services San Luis Obispo County for all of your electrical needs. They provide reliable turnkey solutions for designing, installing, and maintaining commercial and residential electrical systems. Meehanelectric.com, (805) 369-2888.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O.Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email.

