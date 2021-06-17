Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zemo

Zemo is two years old and waiting to meet you at Woods Humane

–This week’s adoptable pet is Zemo from Woods Humane Society. Zemo is a happy, social, and outgoing guy who is hoping to win a place in your heart and home.

Zemo is a lovely fella who is looking for a home where he can get his exercise and have short spurts of adventure, but also where he can snuggle up by his human at the end of the day. He enjoys the simple pleasures in life such as being with his people, going on walks, and having fun engaging in play. It doesn’t require much to make him happy. He just asks that you make him feel like a real part of the family and he’ll be the most content guy around. His perfect home is out there and he can’t wait to be in it!

Zemo is 2 years old and ready to meet you at Woods in San Luis Obispo. Fill out an application online before coming to visit: www.woodshumanesociety.org.

