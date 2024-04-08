Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zeus

Sweet, intelligent dog seeking new home

– In this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week spotlight, meet Zeus, a charming German Shepherd Husky mix with captivating gold eyes. Zeus is described as low-energy, excelling in leash walking and commands like sit and shake. Crate-trained and housebroken, he enjoys daily walks and playtime with chew toys.

While Zeus adores meeting new people, he prefers being the sole pet in a household. Estimated to be three to four years old, Zeus is neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, and microchipped. Don’t miss the chance to welcome this sweet, intelligent companion into your home.

Thank you to sponsors of Pet of the Week:

Vineyard Kennels is a unique off-leash dog resort located in the heart of the Paso Robles wine region. They offer overnight boarding and affordable daycare options, with custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions, as well as plenty of private spaces for non-social and independent dogs. www.vineyardkennels.com, (805) 238-1330.

The Teresa Rhyne Law Group is a full-service law firm specializing in estate planning and wealth protection. They focus on client-centered, customized estate plans based on the unique needs of each individual client, because every family is unique, every business is unique, and each person’s legacy should be unique as well. 1111 Riverside Ave., Suite 500, Paso Robles, CA 93446, teresarhynelaw.com, (805) 991-7433.

Five Star Rain Gutters has been a family-owned business for 35 years, caring for homes and businesses all over the central coast. They are proud to sponsor the pet of the week. P.O. Box 1785, Atascadero, CA 93423, fivestarraingutters.com, (805) 461-3283.

Adoptable Pet of the Week is a weekly feature of the Paso Robles Daily News. If you would like to sponsor Pet of the Week, please call (805) 226-9890 or email beth@accesspublishing.com.