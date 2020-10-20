A visit to the Cambria Scarecrow Festival

A visit to the Cambria Scarecrow Festival—Where Whimsey Runs Rampant

–There’s no reason to let COVID-19 keep you away from this year’s Cambria Scarecrow Festival. The committee has done a great job of setting the scarecrows out in easy to see groups that allow plenty of space for safe social distancing. The festival is on now through Oct. 31. Be sure to vote for your favorites on the Cambria Scarecrow Festival website. Admission is free and a day with the scarecrows is a great adventure for the entire family. Organizers as visitors to please wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The scarecrow displays are located at 4005 Burton Drive, 1174 Main Street, 940 Main Street (at the Pinedorado Grounds). 589 Main Street (next to the Shell station), and the San Simeon Beach Bar and Grill (9520 Castillo Drive, San Simeon.)

All dressed up for the Halloween Ball

Good, clean fun

Engaging scarecrows

Stargazing is for everyone

About the Cambria Scarecrow Festival

Since the first festival in 2009, displaying only 30 scarecrows, the Cambria Scarecrow Festival has grown to a community-wide event featuring hundreds of scarecrows going about their daily activities. To volunteer for next year, or to enter a scarecrow in a future festival, visit cambriascarecrows.com.

Photos by Jackie Iddings

Share this post!

email

Related