Paso Robles News|Monday, August 30, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » After school movement and enrichment classes offered by recreation department
  • Follow Us!

After school movement and enrichment classes offered by recreation department 

Posted: 5:23 am, August 30, 2021 by News Staff
Centennial park paso robles

Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

Variety of classes offered at Centennial Park

–After school movement and enrichment opportunities are offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services beginning in September. They include: Art Park Enrichment Classes (ages 5-8), Jedi & Butterfly Creative Dance (ages 4-8), Hip Hop/Latin Dance (ages 10-14), Toddler & Preschooler Yoga, Music & Movement (ages 1-5) , Youth Evolution Basketball (ages 3.5-11), Youth Evolution Soccer (ages 2.5-13) begins Friday, August 27 and Shorin Ryu Karate (ages 8-adult).

Need-based youth scholarships are available for all city of Paso Robles recreation classes. Click on the class links above to register and for more information

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.