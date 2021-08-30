After school movement and enrichment classes offered by recreation department

Variety of classes offered at Centennial Park

–After school movement and enrichment opportunities are offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services beginning in September. They include: Art Park Enrichment Classes (ages 5-8), Jedi & Butterfly Creative Dance (ages 4-8), Hip Hop/Latin Dance (ages 10-14), Toddler & Preschooler Yoga, Music & Movement (ages 1-5) , Youth Evolution Basketball (ages 3.5-11), Youth Evolution Soccer (ages 2.5-13) begins Friday, August 27 and Shorin Ryu Karate (ages 8-adult).

Need-based youth scholarships are available for all city of Paso Robles recreation classes. Click on the class links above to register and for more information

