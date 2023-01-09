Alert: City advises residents to stay off the roadways

Widespread flooding and more road closures reported

– Due to widespread flooding, Paso Robles Emergency Services is urging all residents to stay off the roadways whenever possible until the flooding subsides. The following roads are closed, likely with more to follow, the city reports:

10th Street and Olive Street

21st Street between Pine Street and Riverside Ave

North River Road between Union Road and the Monterey County Line

South River Road between Niblick Road and 13th Street

Scott Street between Creston Road and Via Ramona Street

Entrances to the Paso Robles airport are severely impacted

The city has added additional crews to respond to weather-related emergency calls throughout the city as priorities dictate.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising this is the first of two significant rain events for Paso Robles. This storm is forecast to bring a quarter-inch per hour through this evening. After a brief interruption, a second storm is forecast for Tuesday morning, bringing possible thunderstorms and approximately one inch of rain per hour, the city reports.

“Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services asks everyone to please avoid the roadways as much as possible during this time,” says Fire Captain Charles Brown.

For storm and road closure information, please call (805) 227-7506. For emergencies please call 911.

Read this morning’s storm report here.

