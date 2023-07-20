Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 20, 2023
Alice Cooper returning to Vina Robles 

July 20, 2023
Tickets go on sale Friday

– Alice Cooper has announced the extension of his 2023 North America tour, adding shows through the month of October, including a return to Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on Monday, Oct. 23. The shows Oct. 3-23 will be “An Evening With.”

Cooper recently released a new single “White Line Frankenstein” from his upcoming album Road coming out Aug. 25 on earMUSIC.

“White Line Frankenstein” is built on a rocking riff as it goes into a memorable chorus, “They call me ‘White Line Frankenstein,’” leading into a trademark Tom Morello guitar solo, hot enough to burn rubber. “White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck,” Cooper says. “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Tickets for the Vina Robles show go on sale July 21.

Watch the video for “White Line Frankenstein” below:

