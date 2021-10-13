Alisal Fire grows to over 13,000 acres, prompts closure of Highway 101

Fire is 5-percent contained as of late Tuesday night

– The Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County has grown to about 13,400 acres as of late Tuesday evening after sparking near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday around 2:30 p.m., according to multiple reports. It remains just 5-percent contained and 50 mph gusts were expected in the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The fire has prompted evacuations in Santa Barbara County and the closure of Highway 101, which caused congestion on the nearby State Road 154 and Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Click here to view an incident map.

