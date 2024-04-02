All state parks in Big Sur area closed due to Highway 1 road slip out

– Due to the road slip out on Highway 1 at Rocky Creek in Monterey County, all State Parks in the Big Sur Area are now closed to day use and camping. That includes Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, Andrew Molera State Park, Limekiln State Park, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park and Point Sur State Historic Park.

State Parks will continue to work closely with Caltrans and CHP to assess impacts to the highway and will update closures as road conditions allow. All camping reservations will be cancelled, and refunds will be processed.

An exact timeline on when these parks will reopen depends on road repairs.

Subscribe to California State Parks News online at parks.ca.gov/newsroom.

Share To Social Media