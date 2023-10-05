Local resort earns Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award

Paso Robles resort earns global recognition for seventh consecutive year

– Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with the Allegretto Vineyard Resort recognized as the #11 Top Resort in Northern California. This marks the seventh consecutive year that the Allegretto has been recognized as a Top Resort by Condé Nast Traveler.

More than half a million Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the locations they enjoyed this year and look forward to visiting again. Celebrating the world’s top hotels, resorts, cruise lines, islands, spas, cities, airlines and airports, trains, luggage, and countries, the comprehensive Readers’ Choice Awards nomination process “recognizes excellence across every aspect of the travel industry.” The complete list of winners can be found here.

“Cultivating an environment of rest, relaxation, and inspiration for the mind, body, and spirit is our unwavering goal,” said Rich Verruni, general manager of the Allegretto. “As we continue to craft memorable getaways for our guests, we are grateful to receive the continuous support of Condé Nast’s readers. It’s a true honor to be named as one of the world’s leading resorts,” said Verruni.

Nestled in the heart of Paso Robles wine country, the award-winning Allegretto Vineyard Resort offers guests an idyllic experience, expertly blending European hospitality with the authentic charm of California’s Central Coast. The Tuscan-inspired resort is set on 20 acres that include eight acres of biodynamically farmed vineyards guarded by sheep and llamas. The property is home to over 200 fruit-bearing olive, citrus, pomegranate, and fig trees, while lavender, roses, and Mediterranean climate florals blossom in the manicured gardens.

Winners are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and will be celebrated in the magazine’s November 2023 issue.

Share To Social Media