Allegretto Vineyard Resort hosting job fair Feb. 22

Hotel-led job fair provides opportunities to work in the hospitality industry

– The Allegretto Vineyard Resort by Ayres Hotels is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., at 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles, for those interested in getting started in the hospitality industry.

The Allegretto Vineyard Resort has over 250 employees, most of which have been there for an average of 5 years.

Allegretto employee benefits include:

401 K and 401 K matching available for all full-time team members

Vacation accrual for all full-time team members

Insurance: medical, dental, life, and vision available for all full-time team members

Employee assistance program

Scholarship program

50% off employee meals

Discounts at all 23 Ayres Hotels

Continuing education with CA Baptist University

Employee discounts to Fun Express (discounted tickets)

Competitive hourly rates in the resort and lodging sector

“We care deeply about our employees and believe that they are the heart of our company,” said General Manager, Rich Verruni. “We take pride in being an inclusive, supportive place to grow and learn!”

For more information call (805) 369-2507 or visit allegrettovineyardresort.com/.

