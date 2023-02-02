Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 2, 2023
Allegretto Vineyard Resort hosting job fair Feb. 22 

Posted: 6:30 am, February 2, 2023 by News Staff

Allegretto Vineyard Resort

Hotel-led job fair provides opportunities to work in the hospitality industry

– The Allegretto Vineyard Resort by Ayres Hotels is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., at 2700 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles, for those interested in getting started in the hospitality industry.

The Allegretto Vineyard Resort has over 250 employees, most of which have been there for an average of 5 years.

Allegretto employee benefits include:

  • 401 K and 401 K matching available for all full-time team members
  • Vacation accrual for all full-time team members
  • Insurance: medical, dental, life, and vision available for all full-time team members
  • Employee assistance program
  • Scholarship program
  • 50% off employee meals
  • Discounts at all 23 Ayres Hotels
  • Continuing education with CA Baptist University
  • Employee discounts to Fun Express (discounted tickets)
  • Competitive hourly rates in the resort and lodging sector

 

“We care deeply about our employees and believe that they are the heart of our company,” said General Manager, Rich Verruni. “We take pride in being an inclusive, supportive place to grow and learn!”

For more information call (805) 369-2507 or visit allegrettovineyardresort.com/.

 

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.