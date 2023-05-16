Allegretto Vineyard Resort welcomes new executive chef

Chef Jeremy Fike creates new menus inspired by local provisions, ‘Tuscan-like ambiance’ of the resort

– Allegretto Vineyard Resort announced this week that it has welcomed Jeremy Fike to the team as Certified Executive Chef.

“This 20-acre estate provides me with an open canvas for culinary creativity, and the bounty of fresh produce, grains, and proteins from this region is my paintbrush,” said Fike. “My mantra is land-to-table cuisine, everything from scratch, no additives or processed elements, and organic whenever possible to create authentic, lively seasonal dishes. This property and region provide me with unmatched opportunities, and I couldn’t be any happier.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to the Allegretto family,” said General Manager Rich Verruni. “His culinary vision and passion for the estate and region are palatable, and we couldn’t be more excited to see him evolve creatively at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort.”

​Inspired by the abundance of fresh local provisions, and the Tuscan-like ambiance of the resort, Chef Fike shas created unique menus that “reflect both the Central Coast and central Italy.” View the new menus here.

“The abundance of the local fresh markets inspires us daily,” said Fike. “My team and I will be expanding the chef’s garden while continuing to offer tours of the garden for our guests. This deep seeded value stems from my time working and mentoring with great chefs like Alice Waters and Jeremiah Tower after graduating from the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco,”

Throughout his career, Fike has served in various roles including executive chef, food and beverage manager, restaurant owner, and consultant chef in locations such as Alaska and Hawaii.

