Almond Acres Community Board member needed 

– Almond Acres Charter Academy is seeking an individual from the public to join its dedicated team of community leaders serving on its board of directors. They have a community board member opening and need someone from the community who would like to help support their mission to “grow great kids.”

The charter academy opened ten years ago in San Miguel and has recently moved into Paso Robles on Niblick Road. It serves almost five hundred students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. The staff seeks to achieve their mission by “affirming students for their strengths and struggles, stretching positive and productive habits of mind, and, celebrating the awakening of creativity.”

The board has helped the school to develop teaching and learning experiences for all students and adults. They synergize efforts with parents and community partners by creating on and off-campus experiences that teach decision-making, problem-solving, invention, investigation, experimentation, and systems analysis. The school believes these “creativity systems” help develop great leaders and productive citizens.

The new AACA campus is a state-of-the-art facility that allows collaborative and creative space for teachers and students to work. This new site results from dedicated board members advocating for an alternative to traditional public schools. AACA moved from San Miguel and into Paso Robles this past year, and the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education is now the school’s legal authorizer.

A role description and application can be found at https://www.almondacres.com/almond-acres-open-board-position/.

