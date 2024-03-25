Alt-country band to perform in Morro Bay

The Old 97’s coming to The Siren

– Alt-country band the Old 97’s has unveiled plans for an upcoming tour in support of their 13th studio album, “American Primitive.” Part of the band’s tour itinerary includes a performance at The Siren venue in Morro Bay on April 8.

The band’s latest album, produced by Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, The Decemberists, Neko Case), features collaborations with musicians such as Peter Buck of R.E.M. and Scott McCaughey of The Young Fresh Fellows and The Minus 5. Recorded in Portland, Oregon, the album was crafted over a brief period without pre-production, highlighting the band’s decades-long musical synergy.

“American Primitive” showcases Rhett Miller’s storytelling prowess, exploring themes of love, mental health, and life’s challenges. The lead single, “Where The Road Goes,” features Peter Buck on guitar and delves into personal experiences, including a past suicide attempt by Miller at age 14.

For those interested in previewing the album, it is available for streaming here.

Share To Social Media