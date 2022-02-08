Amtrak train kills girl walking on tracks in Paso Robles, police report

Police investigating fatal accident on train tracks

– On Monday afternoon, at around 4:30 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian who was struck by an Amtrak train near the 3400 Block of Riverside Avenue, according to Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis. The incident occurred on the train tracks that run alongside the Oak Park Apartments complex on the northwest side of town.

Paso Robles police officers and paramedics from the Paso Robles Emergency Services arrived on the scene and located a single victim under the train. The female victim was declared deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking southbound on the tracks when she was struck by a northbound Amtrak train headed to Seattle from Los Angeles, police report.

The victim was a 13-year-old girl who was walking with her friends along the train tracks and had a pair of headphones in, according to an eyewitness at the scene. The girl didn’t hear her friends yelling at her to move off of the train tracks as the train was approaching, the witness said. The train conductor attempted to alert the people of the train’s approach, according to reports. The girl’s family was at the scene and notified of the death, according to reports.

No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved, police said. As of 7 p.m., the train was still on the tracks near where the girl was struck.

The Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

